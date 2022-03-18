Police looking for New Castle-area assault suspects

New Castle County Police are looking for a suspect in an assault inside a New Castle-area neighborhood earlier this month.
Police said they were called to Buena Vista Drive and Liborio Lane in the Buena Vista Park development on March 8, 2022, looking for a 31-year-old woman who had been assaulted.
Police said the alleged victim told them she was walking to the bus stop when approached by a man who asked if her name was "Alicia" then pushed a stun gun to her neck. She said the man pushed her to the ground, and kicked and punched her in the face.
Nearby residents intervened, and the suspect got into a silver Jeep Wrangler driven by a female.
Police provided a photo, saying it either had a Delaware temporary or Maryland tag, but could provide no other information.
If you have any information related to these investigations or can identify this suspect, please contact Off M. Carter at (302)395-8171 or Mackenzi.carter@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800