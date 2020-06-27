Newark Police are hoping surveillance footage of a truck helps find suspects they say were involved in an assault Friday, June 27, 2020 in Newark.
Newark PD said a dark-colored F350 truck pulled up to three people along Haines Street near Continental Avenue at 10:09 p.m. Friday night.
They said footage showed more than six people exiting the truck, and assaulting the victims.
Two male victims suffered facial injuries, with one being knocked unconscious for a time before police arrived. Both were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A female was also struck, but she refused treatment.
Police say the 6-12 people in the truck appeared to be in their late teens to early twenties, took off southbound on South Chapel Street after the incident.
The truck has silver rims and a Tonneau bed cover.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PO Santos at (302) 366-7100 x. 3144 or jsantos@newark.de.us.