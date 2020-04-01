The Delaware State Police arrested two men they said were part of a robbery at the Woodland Beach boat ramp on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Police say 18-year-old Xavier Byrd of Smyrna and 20-year-old Alexander Brummitt of Kennedyville, Maryland assaulted a friend of Byrd's, and demanded him to empty his pockets.
The alleged victim turned over his cell phone before Byrd and Brummitt reportedly fled the scene in Byrd's vehicle.
The alleged victim went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Byrd and Brummitt have been charged with First Degree Robbery and Second Degree Conspiracy.
Both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution. Brummitt on $20,500 cash-only bond, with Byrd's set at $10,500.