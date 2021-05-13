A 37-year-old woman was charged with the armed carjacking of a victim parked in an apartment complex parking lot outside Christiana, New Castle County Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, Jennifer Bustamante pointed a weapon in a woman's face along Rambleton Drive in the Liberty Knoll Apartments community, ordered the victim out of the car, then drove off with it around 1:40 pm. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
She was later taken into custody and the stolen vehicle recovered, police said.
Bustamante was charged with the felonies first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, and theft of a motor vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. She was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $45,000 secured bond.