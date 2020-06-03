Five suspects are in custody after Delaware State Police said they looted the Centerville Road Walmart Tuesday evening.
Police said 26-year-old Lamont Davis of Wilmington gained access to the store by shattering the front glass with with a baseball bat and a shopping cart, allowing 31-year-old Traci Roane of Wilmington, and three teenagers, to also enter, where they took an undisclosed amount of property and displays.
Police were able to recovery all lost property, and it was returned to the store, the business sustained more than an estimated $2,000 in damage.
Davis was charged with felony 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree conspiracy, theft under $1500, and criminal mischief. He was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Roane was also charged with 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree conspiracy, theft under $1,500, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.
The three teenagers were charged with 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree conspiracy, and theft under $1,5000. They were all arraigned, and released on their own recognizance.