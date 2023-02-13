A man is suspected of committing a burglary in Newark, one day after being released on bail for an earlier burglary.
Newark Police said Monday that 26-year-old Lawrence Bracy the 4th was identified as a suspect in a February 6th burglary at Roots Natural Kitchen on East Main Street, as employees were inside and getting ready to open. The suspect apparently got in through an unlocked back door and stole some cash from the office.
According to police, Bracy was wearing the same clothing he was wearing the previous day, when he was arrested for burglarizing a local apartment in late December and was released on bail.
An arrest warrant is out - again - charging Bracy with burglary and related offenses. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Newark Police at 302-366-7100 ext. 3473.