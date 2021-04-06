The woman shot while driving her car on Milford-Harrington Highway on Wednesday afternoon, March 31, 2021, has been identified as 20-year old Maricruz Sanchez of Milford, the mother of two young children.
Delaware State Police said Sanchez was driving westbound on Route 14 around 3:15 p.m. when another vehicle crossed the double yellow line, pulled up next to her, and a suspect began shooting.
Troopers said Sanchez was hit several times in the upper body.
Her vehicle ran off the roadway and into a field.
Sanchez died on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Now, police believe Sanchez was an 'innocent victim' of a 'senseless crime.'
Detectives said Sanchez was shot in retaliation for an earlier incident she wasn't involved in.
A photo of a suspect vehicle was released to the public in hopes that someone with information about the crime will step forward and contact the State Police Homicide Unit at (302) 365-8441.