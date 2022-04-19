A 61-year-old New Jersey man staying in a Newark hotel was charged with exposing himself to, then engaging in a lewd act in front of, a woman walking by his window with her two young daughters while he made eye contact with them, city authorities announced Tuesday.
According to Newark Police, Ronald Kessner, of Tuckerton, was seated in his room at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 654 South College Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on April 15, 2022, wearing only a towel when the victim and her 9- and 11-year-old children passed by his window, which had the blinds opened.
Once he made eye contact, he dropped the towel, exposing his genitals, then began to perform the lewd act, police said. This was also witnessed by an employee of the hotel, according to authorities.
Kessner was taken into custody in his hotel room, and charged with two counts first-degree indecent exposure, second-degree indecent exposure, and lewdness. He was released on $6,000 unsecured bond.