Three police officers serving on a task force subcommittee looking into police community engagement were the only members to vote against recommending changes to the Delaware Law Enforcement Bill of Rights.
University of Delaware Police Chief Patrick Ogden, Delaware State University Police Chief Harry Downes, and Delaware State Police Captain Joshua Bushweller all voted no on a proposed recommendation to suggest the Delaware Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force should make changes to the LEOBOR.
The other 12 members of the Community Policing and Engagement Subcommittee voted yes.
Ogden said he's "in favor of transparency" but said his 'no' vote was connected to certain items needing to be protected, including the names of officers while internal investigations are taking place.
"I don't think that there are many other professions out there that when there is an internal process in place for discipline that it is broadcast widely."
Ogden said he's in favor of releasing statistics on police officer complaints on a yearly basis, but that sometimes it can't be instantaneous.
"Everybody needs to realize that the role of a police officer in today's society is very difficult, it's dangerous, it's dynamic, and there needs to be some level of protection in place for all of us in the workplace, not just police officers."
The subcommittee split on whether they should recommend a citizen review board that would have oversight on police agencies, or a citizen advisory committee that would work with agencies for improvement.
Ogden pushed against having oversight that could create penalties against agencies.
"When you talk about creating a civilian review board with teeth, I want to try to put this in terms that everyone can understand, this is like putting a citizens review board to review what a plumber, doctor, or dentist does and you don't have plumbers, doctors, and dentists on the board. They don't have the same experience and training to make these decisions."
Chief Downes agreed.
"I think we're walking into some very dangerous territory when you have people who are sitting there with no background or experience in that area, making that determination."
Elliot Margules, an attorney working with low income Delawareans, said as the committee voted 8-7 against the review board but 13-2 for the advisory committee suggestion, that the subcommittee was falling short of its intend goal.
"The biggest concern that the community has, and has already expressed about these subcommittees is that we're not making significant changes. Going halfway and not giving it teeth runs the rusk of dulling the concerns."
The subcommittee did vote to approve a recommendation that the state should create a statewide body camera repository system, with Odgen telling the group that smaller agencies can afford getting the cameras, but have run into issues paying for the storage of the video.
Ultimately, the Community Policing & Engagement Subcommitee passed the following set of recommendations for the LEATF.
- Support the introduction and passage of legislative amendments to LEOBOR to increase transparency and accountability
- Require a Standardized Data Collection Process, analysis and publication for all enforcement agencies to improve the efficacy of equitable policing practice
- Create Citizen Police Advisory Committees to empower communities to identify problems and develop solutions
- Greater focus, reporting, and incentives for de-escalation and alternatives to arrests
- Creation of a statewide body worn camera and video repository program
- Develop regular process to survey community regarding public trust by an independent third party
- Increase positive engagement with the community and align performance measures and incentives with that goal
- The Delaware Legislature should create a private cause-of-action for the violation of Constitutional rights, for which immunity defenses do not apply
The recommendations will be taken to the overall LEATF for final consideration when combined with three other groups that have been working over the past 4-5 months.