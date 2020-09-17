On Thursday, Delaware State Police released photos of a vehicle used by suspects who egged three adults and three children during a political rally over the previous weekend.
The incident occurred Sunday, September 13, 2020, just after 1 p.m. outside Crossroads Restaurant on Kirkwood Highway in Milltown, where police said three kids, ages 5, 7, and 10, and three adults, ages 41, 44, and 70, were hit by raw eggs at the pro-President Donald Trump rally.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.633.5000 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.