New Castle County Police on Wednesday released an image of a vehicle of interest in connection to a shooting death that occurred in early June 2021 just outside Belvedere.
According to authorities, the vehicle in question was spotted in the area of the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the Cedar Heights community around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, when 28-year-old Rajohn Hardaway was shot in the upper body and ultimately died from his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, this vehicle, or its occupants, are urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. David DiNardo at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.