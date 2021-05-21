New Castle County Police use advanced technology to release a skull reconstruction, showing what they believe a woman, whose remains were found in 2011, may look like.
Police contacted forensic artist Joe Mullins, who developed the sculpture after an advanced 3D scan arm aided him in replicating the skull.
Here's what we know about the partial skeletal remains:
- They belong to a Caucasian female who was between the ages of 25-50 years old.
- The deceased had long dark brown hair that was kept in a single long braid when she died
- The victim had small, gold inlays or restorations in her front teeth.
"The gold inlays would have been noticeable to anyone that would have known the female," the medical examiner said.
The skull was found on June 5, 2011, in a wooded area of Sellers Park in Edgemoor. A pair of blue shorts was also found close to the remains.
Anyone who has any information about this incident, or can identify this person, please contact Det. Jeffrey Sendek at 302.395.8110 or via email at Jeffrey.Sendek@newcastlede.gov or Lt. Teresa Williams (RET) at 302.395.8110 or Teresa.Williams@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800
Tipsters may also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.