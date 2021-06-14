Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of men who they say opened fire in a hookah lounge parking lot during the early morning hours in late February.
According to authorities, a 23-year-old man was shot while walking to his vehicle in the parking lot of Oasis Hookah Lounge at 4115 North DuPont Highway near Dover around 12:50 a.m. on February 28, 2021.
Police released Monday images of the suspects from surveillance footage obtained of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.698.8569 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.