A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges for killing a woman and fleeing with three children, according to Dover Police.
Authorities said officers first made contact with Aaron Garnett Jr. and three children in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store along Forrest Avenue around 5:35 a.m. on March 15, 2020, where a witness reported a possible suspicious domestic situation.
Garnett provided officers with a false name, police said, and gave varying statements on why he was in the area with the children. Authorities then responded to a residence in the unit block of Willis Road and located 23-year-old Naquita Hill with major injuries to her upper body, police said.
According to authorities, Hill was pronounced deceased shortly after officers arrived.
Garnett and Hill were engaged in an altercation that led to Garnett physically assaulting her and leading to the injuries that caused her death, according to authorities. Together, they had one child, while Hill was caring for the other two children for another family member, police said. All three have been turned over to another family member.
Garnett was charged with first-degree murder. Bond information was unavailable.