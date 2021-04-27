Police are responding to reports of a shooting of a woman in a Smyrna school parking lot, but police said students are not in danger, and the victim was not a student.
Reports indicate police were pursuing the suspect in a chase that crossed the Maryland state line. Further reports indicate that chase ended in a crash in the woods south of Galena.
Smyrna Police told a WDEL affiliate the "entire department" is responding to 700 Duck Creek Parkway, which is a property shared by both Smyrna Middle School and Smyrna High School.
The department's Lt. Brian Donner issued the following statement:
"The Smyrna Police Department is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the front parking lot of the Smyrna Middle School at approximately 1015 am. The involved victim is not a student and there are no threats to school safety. This remains and active and ongoing investigation in its early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available."
Smyrna Schools Superintendent Pat Williams said schools and buildings are on lockdown in a message to the school community, and there's no current threat to students.
"We are working with the Smyrna police department and Delaware State Police who are currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the front parking lot of Smyrna Middle School at approximately 10:15 this morning. The victim is not a student, and there are no threats at this time to school safety. All of our schools and buildings are, of course, in a lock down mode to ensure that all of our students and staff remain safe. The situation remains an active situation, and the investigation is ongoing in its early stages. Again, both Smyrna Police and Delaware state Police are on-site, and they have taken control of the investigation."
A representative with the Smyrna School District said in a phone call that they were dealing with the situation and could not comment further. It's not clear how many students were in the building at the time.
---
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available