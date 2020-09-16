An 18-year-old man is facing weapons charges after he was spotted at a gas station fueling up a reportedly stolen vehicle in Claymont, which led to a foot chase, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, officers spotted a Nissan Altima getting gas at the Wawa at 2621 Philadelphia Pike an waited for the operator, ultimately identified as Gregory Wing, to return to the vehicle from inside the store.
When they approached the vehicle, police said Wing fled on foot. Following his arrest after a brief chase, authorities said a 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 10 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber fell out of Wing's waistband.
Wing was charged with the felonies possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, and receiving stolen property valued over $1,500, and additionally resisting arrest. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $30,500 secured bond.