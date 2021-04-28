Delaware State Police said Wednesday a husband shot his wife in the parking lot of Smyrna Middle School following an argument while waiting to pickup up their daughter for a medical appointment, and a second homicide was later tied to the incident.
According to authorities, the 47-year-old suspect and his 38-year-old wife arrived together in the victim's vehicle at the parking lot of the school at 700 Duck Creek parkway around 10:25 a.m., on April 27, 2021. An argument started outside the vehicle, and police said the man dragged the victim back into the car and shot her.
The suspect then left the body in the parking lot and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, but transferred to a car registered to him parked nearby.
Despite the effort, authorities said he was spotted by troopers around 11 a.m. near Routes 13 and 42, where a chase ensued. The suspect led authorities into Maryland, where he ultimately shot himself and crashed near the town of Galena. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, police learned an acquaintance of the 38-year-old victim, a 21-year-old woman, could be in danger. Smyrna and Delaware State Police responded to the 800 block of McLane Gardens, where they found the second victim inside the residence, apparently shot to death.
Autopsies will be performed by the Division of Forensic Science to determine the manner and cause of death for the victims.
Authorities said as the situation unfolded, the school was placed into lockdown, and the situation appears to be a murder-suicide and there is no ongoing concern for public safety.
Police said they have not discovered a motive for the incident, and names of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.741.2703 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.