A vehicle with a woman and two teenagers inside was shot in the parking lot of a Wawa outside Wilmington Manor Tuesday when they attempted to reverse out of a parking lot at the same time as another driver in a nearby spot, who then opened fire on the car, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to the Wawa at 1515 North DuPont Parkway around 11:20 p.m. on August 11, 2020, where a Chrysler Pacifica being operated by a 36-year-old Wilmington woman and also occupied by a 16-year-old Wilmington boy and 17-year-old New Castle boy had been shot.
Police said a Ford Edge had been parked near the Pacifica and both vehicles had attempted to reverse out of their spots at the same time, which is when the front seat passenger in the Edge opened fire on the victim's vehicle, striking it with six .40 caliber rounds.
There were no injuries reported with the incident, police said, and no suspect information available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8411 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.