A 30-year-old woman was shot in Smyrna early Sunday morning, but witnesses at the scene were uncooperative during an investigation into the incident, according to authorities.
Smyrna Police said the victim was shot in an upper extremity around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the unit block of Howard Street.
The victim is believed to have been shot during a struggle over a firearm, police said. She received treatment and was released from an area hospital.
Anyone with information regarding this active investigation is urged to contact Smyrna Police detectives at 302.653.9217 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.