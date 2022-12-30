Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday.
According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
State Police said 36-year-old Miekel Grant fled at a high rate of speed, and the pursuit ended due to Grant's reckless driving. Grant's vehicle was found on West 41st Street in Wilmington. It was not occupied, but a loaded Glock handgun was found inside.
A felony warrant has been filed for Miekel Grant. Anyone who is aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-834-2620 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.