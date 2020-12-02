A police chase that started in Wilmington, and ended in Claymont, sparked a manhunt for two suspects Wednesday.
Wilmington police said the incident started in the area of 6th and Washington streets, reportedly involving a shots fired complaint on December 2, 2020.
A suspect vehicle made its way onto Interstate 95 and sped north with police in pursuit.
The car exited the Harvey Road off ramp around 11:30 a.m., veered into a grassy area, and across all four lanes of Harvey Road before crashing up against the sidewalk.
Two suspects then reportedly bailed out of the disabled vehicle and took off on foot.
Wilmington officers, assisted by Delaware State troopers and New Castle County police, launched a ground search while a state police helicopter hovered overhead.
Harvey Road was shut down, and residents of the area received a reverse 911 call to shelter in place.
After about 90 minutes, police scaled back their search and reopened the roadway.
The suspects remain at large.