Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect they said called in a bomb threat last week while outside the Delaware Park Casino.
Police said the suspect used a phone at the casino at around 3:30 a.m. on December 3, 2020 to report a bomb was on the property.
Police said they searched the area, but came up with negative results.
The suspect was wearing a yellow shirt and dark pants and driving a white SUV, according to photos supplied by State Police from Delaware Park surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective David Hanich at 302-535-6380 or email David.hanich@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333