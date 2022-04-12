Delaware State Police are asking for help locating a man they believe fatally stabbed another man at a New Castle-area motel Sunday afternoon.
Police identified 52-year-old Frank Deshields of New Castle as a suspect in the killing of a 45-year-old New Castle man at the Super Lodge on West Avenue in New Castle.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Deshields for first-degree murder and weapons charges.
Deshields is described as 5'9", 200 lbs., with brown eyes, bald head, a beard and a mustache. He's believed to still be in the New Castle area.