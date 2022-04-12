Delaware State Police are asking for help locating a man they believe fatally stabbed another man at a New Castle motel Sunday afternoon.
Police identified 52-year-old Frank Deshields of New Castle as a suspect in the killing of a 45-year-old New Castle man at the Super Lodge on West Avenue in New Castle.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Deshields for First Degree Murder and weapons charges.
Deshields is described as 5'9", 200 lbs., with brown eyes, bald head, a beard and a mustache. He's believed to still be in the New Castle area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.