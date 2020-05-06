Delaware State Police announced Wednesday they're are investigating an incident in Brandywine Hundred where a man allegedly shot at two victims dirt biking though a home improvement store parking lot.
According to authorities, the victims were in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 3602 Miller Road around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2020, when the suspect fired multiple 9mm rounds in the direction of the riders. Police found multiple shell casings on the ground at the scene.
The suspect fled toward the Pebble Hill Apartment complex on foot, and was described as a tall, thin black male, 15 to 20 years old, wearing all dark clothing and a cloth over his face. Police said they also do not have information on the identities of the victims riding dirt bikes.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.761.6677 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.