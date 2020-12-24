Authorities are hoping the public can help identify a vehicle which pulled up alongside two pedestrians south of Smyrna on Tuesday, the passengers inside opening fire.
According to Delaware State Police, two pedestrians were walking along Willis Branch Drive around 4:50 p.m. on December 22, 2020, when the vehicle pulled up and the passengers began shooting.
All parties fled, the victims uninjured. An investigation revealed a residence along Walters Way had been struck by a bullet, police said. The home was occupied by a 63-year-old man, 53-year-old woman, and 14-year-old girl at the time, though none were injured. The occupants discovered a bullet in a hallway of the home following the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police Det. Thomas Ford at 302.698.8569 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.