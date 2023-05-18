Four suspects got away with boxes of cigarettes, stolen from a delivery truck at a Wawa in the Bear area Wednesday night
Shortly after 8:30 p.m., troopers responded to the store on Wrangle Hill Road and Red Lion Road. Police said the suspects were carrying guns and approached a man who was in the trailer. The driver's partner also had guns turned on him when he returned to the truck from the store.
The suspects drove away in two separate cars with numerous boxes of stolen cigarettes.
No injuries were reported.
Police do not have detailed descriptions (suspects were black males, cars were dark-colored sedans), but anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8410 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.