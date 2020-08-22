A man who allegedly tried, but failed to break into a bowling alley is still at large, and Delaware State Police are asking for your help finding him.
The man tried to pry open a door at Pleasant Valley Lanes on West Newport Pike last Sunday, and when he didn't get in, he drove away toward Route 4, police said.
He's described as white, wearing a dark jacket, shorts and dark shoes.
Anyone with information can call Troop 2, Criminal Investigative Unit, Detective DeFlaviis at 302.365.8388.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.