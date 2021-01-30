New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Claymont's Overlook Colony community.
Officers dispatched to the unit block of 3rd Avenue early Saturday morning found a woman who'd been shot, police said.
She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Investigators are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Mancuso at (302) 395.2743 or email him at John.Mancuso@newcastlede.gov, or call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800.
Citizens can also text a tip anonymously simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE.
You can also submit a tip via the department's website at http://www.nccpd.com.
Additionally, tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit Facebook (IM) at New Castle County Division of Police.