Two men who allegedly robbed a third man at gunpoint in a parking lot are still at large, and Dover police hope you can help track them down.
The victim pulled into the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot on North DuPont Highway around 11:45 p.m. Friday because his car wasn't running right, police said.
After he worked on the engine for a while, two masked men, one of whom was armed, confronted him and demanded cash.
After getting some money, the robbers ran off.
Police describe both of them as black, one wearing black clothing, the other being light-skinned with an Afro, and wearing a long-sleeved beige-colored shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the holdup can call Dover police at 302.736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.