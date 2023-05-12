Delaware State Police are looking for two suspects in a robbery at Walgreens on Route 13 in Wilmington Manor.
The suspects came into the store at about 8:30 Thursday night.
One of them watched for customers, and the other approached two employees behind the counter, showed a handgun and demanded keys to the safe.
The employees brought him to a back office and surrendered some money. The suspect then took additional cash from the front registers, and both of the suspects fled on foot.
No one was injured.
Delaware State Police released these descriptions of the suspects:
The first suspect was described as a black male 25-35 years-old, approximately 5’8″-5’9″ tall, large build, wearing light colored clothing.
The second suspect was described as an unknown male approximately 6’3″-6’4″ tall wearing all dark clothing.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8410 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.