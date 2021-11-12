Someone fired shots at a responding police officer as they arrived on the scene of alleged vehicle burglaries early Friday morning.
Police were called to Dasher Avenue in the Whethersfield community, where they say they saw several subjects breaking into vehicles at 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021.
Police said when an officer called out, the alleged burglars entered an awaiting SUV, and someone from that SUV fired shots at the officer as they fled.
The officer wasn't hurt, but his vehicle sustained bullet damage.
So far, no one's been arrested.
Anyone with information regarding this matter, please contact Detective John Mancuso at john.mancuso@newcastlede.gov or by phone at 302.395.8110.
Anyone with information may also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333