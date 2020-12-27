A 21-year-old man is recovering from his wounds after he was shot in Dover early Sunday morning, but he hasn't been forthcoming with details about the incident.
Someone shot the victim twice in the leg in the 100 block of South New Street shortly before 5 a.m., Dover police said.
He was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in a private car to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but police say he's not cooperating with investigators.
Anyone with information can call Dover police at 302.736.7130. Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333.