Officers from several Delaware law enforcement agencies made a total of 46 arrests of alleged criminals during a so-called "crime blitz" conducted throughout New Castle County.
Delaware State, New Castle County, Wilmington, Newport and New Castle City police were part of the crackdown, as were Probation and Parole agents and officers from the Department of Correction and JP Court 11.
In addition, officers made 130 traffic arrests and confiscated 4 guns and sizeable quantities of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The 8-hour effort Thursday was targeted at high-crime areas with attendant quality of life issues.