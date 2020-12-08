Two people, including a state trooper, were hurt after a crash involving a police vehicle involved in President-Elect Joe Biden's motorcade in the Rockland area.
Delaware State Police had blocked off traffic in all directions at Route 141 at West Park Drive for the motorcade.
After the motorcade cleared the intersection, a 2019 Nissan Altima, driven by a 77-year-old Wilmington woman began to proceed through the intersection on a green traffic signal.
At that time, a fully marked DSP Chevy Tahoe entered the intersection with its emergency lights activated. The front end of the Tahoe struck the Altima, and pushed it into the southbound lane of Route 141.
The 77-year-old woman and the state trooper were both treated and released from the hospital.
The crash closed Route 141 for two hours yesterday during afternoon rush.