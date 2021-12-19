Smyrna police are investigating a Friday night shooting, and so far, they say the victim isn't helping.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Main Street around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, and when they got there, they found a 28-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The victim was uncooperative, even refusing to be taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds.
The investigation into the incident is continuing, and police are asking anyone with information to call Smyrna PD at 302.387.5320 attention Detective Coulbourne, submit information to us via social media or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers 1.800.847.3333/www.delawarecrimestoppers.com you may remain anonymous.