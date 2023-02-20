A Kent County man is being sought by Delaware State Police after getting away during an attempt to take him into custody.
Delaware State Police said troopers went to find 33-year-old Floyd Smith of Hartly Sunday night after getting a tip about his whereabouts. Warrants were out for his arrest.
According to police, Smith refused to get out of a vehicle, then struck a State Police vehicle with his car and came close to hitting four troopers before speeding away.
Anyone who knows where Floyd Smith of Hartly is, is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Smith originally was wanted for violation of probation and felony theft.
State Police released this description of Floyd Smith:
a white male, approximately 5’07” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He has a script tattoo on his right hand that says “Lost” and a script tattoo on his left hand that says “Soul,” along with tattoos on both of his arms. He is known to frequent the Denton, Hartly, and Felton areas.