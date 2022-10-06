Police in Delaware and across the nation have noticed a disturbing trend: Asian business owners who are targeted for residential burglaries.
New Castle County Police said Thursday that Asian-owned businesses are being watched or visited to determine when the owner is not home. The activity, according to police, is based on stereotypes that business owners have highly-valuable items in their homes.
Police believed that suspects could be working in groups and may be from other states, or even from another country, moving from place to place.
County Police issued several tips for business owners:
- Call 911 to report suspicious vehicles or suspects, especially those loitering near a business or parking lot.
- Be aware of anyone who might be following you.
- Use alternate routes of travel to and from work.
- Install and ensure video surveillance cameras are functioning, and unobstructed.
- Talk with your HOA board about placing cameras near the entrance of the neighborhood.
- Install and test your alarm system regularly.
- Remove climbing aids like ladders and trash bins from around your property.
- Change the combination to your safes and bolt them to the floor.
- Keep high-value items in a safe deposit box or bank.
- Photograph and itemize jewelry and valuable items.
- Illuminate all entry points and exterior sides of your home and business.
- Motion sensor lighting will also help deter break-ins.
- Keep your vehicle and glovebox locked while at work.
- Lock all windows and doors before leaving home.
- Park in spots further from a business which will allow time to survey the parking lot.
- Be aware of any cars in your neighborhood that aren’t normal.
- Be careful in using social media and avoid posting information about valuables or schedules.
- Work with your neighbors to look out for each other.
- Lastly, if you are the victim of a burglary or attempted burglary, please call 911 immediately and refrain from disturbing anything at the crime scene.
Reports of criminal activity or suspicious may be reported to 911 or to the New Castle County Police non-emergency line at 302-573-2800
The FBI issued a similar warning over the summer.