Body-worn cameras for every officer in the state and a review of the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill Of Rights passed, while a dismissal of qualified immunity was shot down, during what was scheduled to be a final review of the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force (LEATF) recommendations to send to the General Assembly.
The LEATF meeting which took place Thursday, April 29, 2021, was supposed to be the final review of the cumulative work each of its four subcommittees had been working on since August 2020, but they group failed to reach its final set of recommendations over the course of three hours before the meeting was forced to adjourn to make way for legislative session set to take place at 2 p.m.
"The group began meeting last summer to establish four committees to do a deep dive on topics identified as areas of reform, use of force, workforce development, community policing and engagement and transparency and accountability," said state Rep. Franklin Cooke (D-Dist. 16), who chairs the task force. "Dozens of stakeholders, officials, advocates, community members, and law enforcement representatives were assigned to these groups to discuss, review, and recommend improvements to these areas throughout the process. We held nearly 30 meetings and listening sessions where we solicited and gathered public input...Today we will hear recommendations from each of these four subcommittees."
The LEATF vote Thursday was strictly on whether to include the individual recommendations to a report submitted to the General Assembly. Lawmakers would still need to take those recommendations and turn them into action.
"We are not changing Delaware law today, we are not changing the Delaware code today, we are not changing Delaware policing today," said Darryl Parsons, LEATF co-chair. "But our decision should reflect serious and awful reflection on our proposals before the task force recommendations are approved will be communicated to the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus and the General Assembly. Individuals or organizations--and the subcommittee's themselves--have already turned some of those recommendations into draft legislation."
All but one of the recommendations made by the subcommittees that managed to get through their presentations were passed. Of those, the two most controversial leading into Thursday's presentation were recommendations to examine and modify the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) and the elimination of qualified immunity for officers, which protects them from civil suits resulting from performance of their duties at their discretion. The former passed and will be submitted to the General Assembly, while the later failed.
"I'm looking forward to an overhaul--and not a complete removal--of the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights," said public commenter Wanda Dean. "As it is written now, the law allows for bad officers, and I can say this from a professional standpoint because I am a former law enforcement officer of 30 years. What it allows is for the bad officers to escape wrongdoings and literally murder. No one should be above the law."
The subcommittee recommendations
There was some overlap between major points subcommittees wanted to bring to the table. A brief overview of each of the recommendations heard Thursday is as follows:
Use of Force Subcommittee:
- Amend Delaware's Use of Force statute to establish a reasonable, objective standard.
- Establish a statewide standard Use of Force policy, which specific guidelines for deescalate and the duty to intervene, as well as requirements for violations of those outlines.
- Continue to review Delaware law enforcement departments Use of Force policies to ensure uniformity and best practices.
- Require and finance the obtaining and provision of mandatory, universal body worn cameras.
- Expand the Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust statute authority of review.
- Standardize use of Force reporting from departments.
- Create a public database for substantiated use of force incidents.
- Expand and invest in mental health supports for both law enforcement officers and community members in crisis.
- Continue to examine police response to individuals in crisis.
- Expand de-escalation training for law enforcement officers.
Work Force Development Subcommittee
- Develop a universal unit and rebrand Council on Police Training, establish a governor's office liaison, conduct a review of all training curriculum, and provide body-worn cameras.
- Create universally required data reporting, including number of incidents where a weapon was discharged, a civilian was injured, an officer was injured, internal and external personnel complaints, and demographics of complainant by gender, race, age, and length of service.
- Establish a process for gathering personnel feedback and receive input from 3,000 law enforcement personnel, as well as civilian personnel, and on an annual basis.
- Create a report of how funding is spent in all law enforcement agencies in state.
Community Policing and Engagement Subcommittee
- Introduce "significant legislation amendments" to the LEOBR to "increase transparency and accountability.
- Standardize data collection, processing and analysis of policing practices with third party, non-law enforcement oversight, to determine when race is a statistically significant factor in policing of Delawareans.
- Create an advisory council to engage with and empower the community, identify problems, and develop solutions, including crime prevention programs, and improve trust by addressing safety enhancement issues and community concerns related to quality of life issues relating to engaging with police.
- Emphasize a greater focus in reporting --and provide incentives for--de-escalation and alternatives to arrest, when appropriate. Reduce harm through training and programs, peer support counselors, and create incentives and providing funding to police departments to create least-harm solutions.
- Require body-worn cameras, with the unique caveat of establishing a repository, housed and maintained by state in a single location--not sprinkled throughout at each independent agency.
- Develop a regular process to survey the public regarding public trust, conducted by an independent third party, and report those results to the public.
- FAILED - Allow for a civil liability without qualified immunity, effectively eliminating qualified immunity. This item failed on a vote of five "yes," nine "no," three abstaining.
- Increase positive engagement with the community by aligning performance measures and evaluation of officers to include a minimum engagement standard with community members.
The process of approving recommendations got bogged down on occasion by discussion over wording, clarity, intent, specifics, and similar issues, and LEATF member Brendan O'Neill reiterated the group shouldn't be so hung up on details as these recommendation were broad suggestions that will undergo further review throughout the legislative process.
"This task force is saying, 'This is what we ought to do,'" he said. "Then, when the General Assembly is crafting that legislation, they invite more public input and they nail down the details in the legislation. We're not here crafting the specifics of the legislation. We're saying, 'Hey, this is the stuff that we need to work on in the General Assembly.'"
As both chambers approached heading into session, the task force had to pause operations before the Transparency and Accountability Subcommittee could read their recommendations.
"I want to thank you, the task force members and its subcommittee members, and the countless residents and advocates who made their voices heard during this process," Cooke said. "I realize many wish that we could move faster, but I hope we've demonstrated today, our commitment to seeing the process through, and that we have produced a strong roadmap toward addressing law enforcement accountability here in Delaware. And I'm hopeful that we are able to take action on many of these recommendations in the coming weeks and make positive changes that will improve the lives of all residences in the state of Delaware."
Local reaction to the recommendations
After the meeting, local community members reacted to the hearing. Wilmington activist Coby Owens said what the task force passed so far were "good steps" to what he has been calling for as a community organizer, but was disappointed it had taken nine months to get to this point.
"It seems as though the process has been delayed a little bit longer, but I'm glad to see things finally passed. I'm glad to see it now go into the hands of the General Assembly, and we can start building support for certain changes," Owens said. "I'm disappointed they didn't get to finish it. I understand that two of the members had to get to the House session. But they've been late to those before, especially at the beginning part of things. They could have finished."
The Delaware Legislative Black Caucus issued a similar collective statement from Chair Rep. Kendra Johnson and Vice-Chair Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha.
“From the moment the Legislative Black Caucus announced the Justice for All agenda, we have remained committed to the process we set out for the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force to carefully craft proposals that will improve and transform positively law enforcement in Delaware. Today, the task force approved more than 20 recommendations ranging from reforming use of force, to body-worn cameras, to training, to de-escalation, with more recommendations to come."
President of the Delaware State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Lt. Jamie Leonard said he was largely unfazed by what passed through the task force, but was more concerned with what he heard from public commenters, specifically regarding the LEOBR.
"I didn't have too much concern about the recommendations. They weren't out of line with kind of what we were anticipating," Leonard said. "What I was more taken aback by was...the overwhelming belief that the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights is designed to protect bad police, and that police unions are a catalyst in protecting bad police. Those are some of the concerning things that I heard in there, but with regards to recommendations specifically, there's nothing in there that was a surprise."
Leonard said he would be waiting to hear how the General Assembly would handle the recommendation to examine the LEOBR, as members didn't make it very clear what they'd like to see happen with it.
"You heard all ends of the spectrum. You heard a complete repeal and replace. You heard a complete repeal. And then you heard maybe a surgical dissection of different parts of it, specifically with regards to FOIA. And I've said this before--I've said it countless times before--that I think the misconception about the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights is that it's used to protect bad police officers. That's not in fact the case. It's there to protect due process."
As long as officers were invited to the table to discuss and help formulate Use of Force plans moving forward, Leonard said those were parameters officers could "work with," and was thankful to the task force for its lone dismissal.
"We were appreciative of the task force's decision not to recommend the elimination of qualified immunity," he said. "That's a huge issue within our profession, and to our membership."
Owens had the opposite reaction to that particular decision and said those voices heard during public comment illustrate what the community wants.
"I'm disappointed to see that the qualified immunity aspects of the recommendation failed," Owens said. "I was really hoping that they would have listened to the community on that aspect. The other reform that deals with labor did pass, however, which I think, again, speaking to the changes needed for civilian review boards, will be monumental. It's only one step towards accountability and rebuilding community-empowered policing opportunities here in the First State."
It was a position echoed by members of both the ACLU, which issued a statement at the culmination of the meeting along with the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus.
"Today’s Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force meeting made one thing critically clear: Delawareans want increased police accountability and transparency reforms, and we want them now," the ACLU said. "We can no longer wait for task force red tape and meetings that don’t meet the promises they make — our lawmakers need to move ahead with the recommendations that were made today."
Those steps towards police accountability are what Delaware Legislative Black Caucus members had called for on the steps of Legislative Hall when they released their Justice for All Agenda last June in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"[We] know that a task force’s work is only worthwhile if those recommendations are turned into actions, and the Black Caucus will work to advance the recommendations we received today and pass meaningful legislation in the coming weeks that will address law enforcement accountability and fulfill our commitment to all Delawareans."