Political intrigue and a bit of controversy surfaced at Return Day 2022, but the event was mostly about bringing down the curtain on the general election season and attempting to close any divisions that may have surfaced during the campaigns.
On a sun-splashed day, festive crowds gathered to enjoy food, entertainment and festivities, the Return Day parade and the ceremonial burying of the hatchet by political leaders of Sussex County. A town crier, following tradition, read the Sussex County general election results from a balcony over The Circle in the Sussex County seat.
"I've been to quite a few. I really enjoy the tradition," Governor John Carney, D-Del., who was not on the ballot this year, said. "It really is a Delaware-specific, Delaware special tradition."
Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, D-Del., has attended Return Day in her current capacity, as former State Representative, former State Senator - and as a young girl who was raised in Sussex County.
"I have been here for many years and just really love Return Day and the uniqueness," Hall-Long said.
Hall-Long took note of the stark difference in 2020, when during the COVID-19 pandemic there was no Return Day parade, and the results were read in front of a very small gathering.
"I think Delaware symbolizes what we need in America right now," Hall-Long said.
A few people were wearing buttons alluding to supporting Hall-Long in 2024. She was not wearing such a button, but alluded to photos in the Lieutenant Governor's office of former Lieutenants who have gone on to be Governor, "and I hope some day to have my photo there."
"I would love to ride in the parade in a different hat in '24 coming home to my roots of Sussex County," Hall-Long said.
The parade, meanwhile, had a bit of a different feel with fewer horse-drawn carriages. Democratic politicians in particular chose not to ride. They believed that the carriages that traditionally carry the winning candidates and the runners-up were affiliated with the Marvel Carriage Museum, which has allowed the controversial Confederate battle flag to be flown at its property.
However, State Senator Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, said that most of the carriages in the Return Day parade are privately owned, and in the 2018 parade only two of the carriages in the parade were owned by The Marvel Carriage Museum.
"Return Day is about both parties coming together, riding in the carriages together, starting the work of the people after Election Day" Pettyjohn said.
The weather - very pleasant for the second week of November - provided great conditions for many participants to walk the parade route or ride in open-top vehicles.
Pettyjohn is a former Mayor of Georgetown. The current Mayor, Bill West, said this as he welcomed the crowd:
"This town is changing. We are growing. We are still the county seat and we still want to be the number-one town in the county. To do that we all need to come together as one. That means all races come together to win the war over racism, over all actions of dishonesty... we're not like that, we're America. We've been put here to be free. Let's live free and do things right in God's name."