Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Director Donna Polk was relieved of her duties this week following a three-year run leading Delaware's high school sports organization.
There was no reason given in an email from Department of Education Associate Secretary of Student Support Michael Rodriguez's to schools for the reason or timing of the decision, there was no DIAA or Department of Education public meeting on the topic this week.
The DIAA just completed its winter season championships, and is entering its busiest season of the year, as they conduct baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, outdoor track, unified track, girls soccer, golf, and tennis championships, and is in the process of getting boys volleyball up to championship status.
Those DIAA championship events begin in mid-May, less than eight weeks away.
Rodriguez, DIAA Executive Director's direct report, is the DIAA's temporary main point of contact, because the Department of Education removed Polk before they could fully install a replacement for Jed Bell, who left the secondary role in DIAA to become the Milford High School Athletic Director.
The DIAA Board of Directors has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, March 29, the earliest they could schedule with the mandated 7-day notice, to discuss the hiring process for Polk's replacement, and the possibility of passing the role onto someone on an interim basis, which is allowed by regulations.
Polk joined DIAA as the Coordinator of Interscholastic Athletics since November 2018, and took over the Executive Director's role in February 2020, becoming the organization's first female and African-American director.
She saw the DIAA through the heart of the Coronavirus Pandemic, which led to a series of policy changes in concert with the DIAA's Board of Directors.
Polk's leadership also saw a change in philosophy in many postseason tournaments, putting a greater emphasis on using higher seeds into later rounds in the tournament, including basketball, which had a series of sellouts partially due to schools with small gyms advancing to that round.
The DIAA has also been tasked by the state legislature with creating rules for out-of-season coaching for sports.
Before working with the DIAA, Polk was a student advisor and girls basketball coach at Indian River, and previously was Women's Basketball Coach and Associate Athletic Director at Bowie State and Women's Basketball Head and Assistant coach along with Compliance Coordinator and Sports Information Director at what is now Washington Adventist University, her alma mater where she played basketball and softball.
She played field hockey, basketball, and softball while a student at Sussex Central.