Two suspicious ground fires in the past week have led the Delaware Department of Natural Resources to close the Polly Drummond yard waste site in the Newark area until further notice.
The most recent fire was reported Thursday morning. DNREC said the immediate closure is for public and safety concerns, at least until the cause of the fires is determined.
The facility has been getting more visitors because it was one of several locations where Delawareans are bringing their Christmas trees to be ground up and recycled into mulch. Previously, the Polly Drummond site was to stay open until January 17th, and reopen in the spring. Christmas trees and other yard waste are banned from Delaware landfills.
The Polly Drummond site has been operated by DNREC since 2008 on Delaware State Parks land, with residences also nearby.
Editor's note: Aetna Fire Company was called out just after 5 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, for a fire at the Polly Drummond Road location. Arriving units reported multiple mulch piles on fire.