Delaware's PolyTech High School dismissed students early Friday to perform a "deep cleaning" due to growing concerns over the number of presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to an announcement that greets visitors to their website on March 13, 2020, PolyTech said:
"In response to recent news related to additional presumptive COVID-19 cases in Delaware, we will be dismissing students and non-essential staff members at 11:30 today so that we can perform deep cleaning of our facility."
This story is breaking and will be updated.