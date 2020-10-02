Virus Outbreak Tracing

WDEL FILE -- COVID-19 testing

 John Minchillo/Associated Press

As numerous schools toy with a variety of in-person instruction approaches, Governor John Carney announced Friday several pop-up school testing locations to better prepare students getting ready to head back to the classroom. 

Testing DateTesting TimeTesting LocationTesting Address
October 5, 20202:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Delcastle Technical High School1417 Newport Road
October 5, 20202:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Thomas McKean High School 301 McKennans Church Road
October 6, 20208 a.m. - 5 p.m. Hodgson Vo-Tech High School 2575 Glasgow Avenue 
October 6, 20202:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.Caesar Rodney High School239 Old North Road 
October 6, 20202:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Alfred G. Waters Middle School 1235 Cedar Lane Road 
October 7, 20202 p.m. - 7 p.m. Caesar Rodney High School239 Old North Road 
October 7, 20202:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Middletown High School 120 Silver Lake Road 
October 7, 20202:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.  AI DuPont High School 50 Hillside Road 
October 8, 2020 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.Delaware Technical Owens Campus 21179 College Drive 
October 8, 20202:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.  Glasgow High School 1901 South College Avenue 
October 8, 20202:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Odessa High School Fairview Campus 550 Tony Marchio Drive 
October 9, 20202:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Kirk Middle School 140 Brennan Drive 
October 9, 20202:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. William Penn High School 713 East Basin Road 
October 10, 20209 a.m. - 3 p.m. Conrad Schools of Science201 Jackson Avenue 
October 13, 20202 p.m. - 7 p.m.Milford High School 1019 North Walnut Street 
October 14, 20202 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sussex Central High School 26026 Patriots Way 


   

“Our goal is to get more Delaware children into school for in-person learning – especially our youngest learners and disadvantaged children who need in-person instruction the most,” said Governor Carney. “These pop-up testing locations will help us safely bring back students and educators into the classroom. Delawareans can help students and educators return safely by staying vigilant. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance from those outside your household. Get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.” 

Results from saliva-based oral swabs are typically retuned in 48 to 72 hours. Delawareans are encouraged to register for a test beforehand at delaware.curativeinc.com

