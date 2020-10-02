As numerous schools toy with a variety of in-person instruction approaches, Governor John Carney announced Friday several pop-up school testing locations to better prepare students getting ready to head back to the classroom.
|Testing Date
|Testing Time
|Testing Location
|Testing Address
|October 5, 2020
|2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Delcastle Technical High School
|1417 Newport Road
|October 5, 2020
|2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Thomas McKean High School
|301 McKennans Church Road
|October 6, 2020
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Hodgson Vo-Tech High School
|2575 Glasgow Avenue
|October 6, 2020
|2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Caesar Rodney High School
|239 Old North Road
|October 6, 2020
|2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Alfred G. Waters Middle School
|1235 Cedar Lane Road
|October 7, 2020
|2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Caesar Rodney High School
|239 Old North Road
|October 7, 2020
|2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Middletown High School
|120 Silver Lake Road
|October 7, 2020
|2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|AI DuPont High School
|50 Hillside Road
|October 8, 2020
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Delaware Technical Owens Campus
|21179 College Drive
|October 8, 2020
|2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Glasgow High School
|1901 South College Avenue
|October 8, 2020
|2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Odessa High School Fairview Campus
|550 Tony Marchio Drive
|October 9, 2020
|2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Kirk Middle School
|140 Brennan Drive
|October 9, 2020
|2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|William Penn High School
|713 East Basin Road
|October 10, 2020
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Conrad Schools of Science
|201 Jackson Avenue
|October 13, 2020
|2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Milford High School
|1019 North Walnut Street
|October 14, 2020
|2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Sussex Central High School
|26026 Patriots Way
“Our goal is to get more Delaware children into school for in-person learning – especially our youngest learners and disadvantaged children who need in-person instruction the most,” said Governor Carney. “These pop-up testing locations will help us safely bring back students and educators into the classroom. Delawareans can help students and educators return safely by staying vigilant. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance from those outside your household. Get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.”
Results from saliva-based oral swabs are typically retuned in 48 to 72 hours. Delawareans are encouraged to register for a test beforehand at delaware.curativeinc.com.