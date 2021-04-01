A pop-up drive-thru food pantry is happening Friday to help Dover-area residents in need ahead of Easter.
NorthNode Counseling Group is teaming up with the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services to offer food for an Easter dinner.
It's happening at 11 a.m. on April 2, 2021, at NorthNode at 1609 South State Street in Dover. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Only Delaware residents will be served. Identification with proof of residency is required.
NorthNode will also raffle off wellness gift baskets, provide free personal protective equipment, and on-site counseling and mental health resources as part of National Stress Awareness Month.