Whether prospective students are looking to join a league of rockets or legends, the University of Delaware's latest degree offering will prepare them to handle raiding tombs, grand theft auto, and everything between and beyond.
"We just started in Fall 2021 the new undergraduate degree in Game Studies and eSports," said Associate Professor of Spanish and Latin American Studies Phillip Penix-Tadsen, who co-developed the new major. "It's an interdisciplinary major, and the idea is to prepare well-balanced graduates to go work in the game industry, which is a very multifaceted, and currently $170-billion-a-year industry."
While the school has offered a gaming minor for more than a decade, he said ever-increasing interest in the field led to the development of their new major, which offers three major fields of study, including Game Design and Development, eSport management, and finally Games, Culture, and Society.
Nine different colleges across three colleges at the university worked together to develop the program, Penix-Tadsen said, and whatever a student's interests might be, he was certain the program will prepare them to break into the field.
"It was really important to us to make sure that we were kind of addressing all the different facets and aspects of game development, as well as the way the games are received in society, by audiences," he said. "Whether they want to be a game analyst, or they want to be a programmer, or an artist, or an eSport manager, or work in finance, we have something for that...[We] make sure that students are prepared to do more than just be a competitor--which can be a kind of short-term career in general--and be prepared to levy that interest into a long-term career objective."
The University of Delaware has competitive eSports teams and an arena, but Penix-Tadsen says they also incorporate their sports management, computer sciences, and art and design faculties into the lessons.
But then they cover not just other types of games, to provide students exposure to every angle in the field, but also other foundational building blocks for gaming background, and each student who chooses the major must complete coursework in all areas of study.
"Even if they just are ultimately aiming to be a game programmer, or even if they ultimately want to work in the finance department of a game studio, they will take all of our different courses," Penix-Tadsen said. "They start with Intro to Game Studies, which is a course that deals a lot with diversity and equity issues in the game industry, and player communities and games themselves. They'll also take Intro to Art and Design for Games, another course on Programming and Games, another course on Writing for Games...all of our students are going to be studying all of those different things and getting a more holistic view of the way games are developed. Even if you just want to do game music, you're going to learn about game programming, game development, eSport management, all of these other things that may actually impact your particular focus in ways that you didn't anticipate. That's something that is, I think, unique to our program at UD, [as is] our focus on cultural diversity and equity issues in general."
The length of time UD faculty have already spent developing this program while other schools are just now scrambling to "scrape together" programs to meet this demand, and the university's global perspective, set it apart, he said.
"Video games are popular around the world, completely, across socioeconomic classes. There may be a tendency to think that audiences outside the United States don't have access to video games, but the fact is, they do," Penix-Tadsen said. "That access may be different. The gaming habits and the gaming hardware and software may or may not be different depending on the country, but we really want to explore those things with our students and explain how games are distributed and received around the world."
Advancing from there, he said students then learn to study how games are impacted by that global distribution and the ways specialized localization impacts the end product being distributed, and how it's ultimately interpreted. And that content extends beyond those games meant for competitive eSports.
"We focus, also, not just on commercial video games, but all sorts of video games that are being produced today. Serious games, politically activist games, educational games for preserving indigenous languages, training simulations for dangerous jobs like surgery or volcanic exploration, VR and AR applications for museums," he said. "There's so many other things going on in the world of game development, and we want to teach about all of those things--while we are definitely attending to the interests of people who love the big title AAA video games, too."