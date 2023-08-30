A popular spot for people to cool off with a swim or finish a tubing or kayak ride on the Brandywine Creek will remain closed for Labor Day Weekend.
The picnic area of First State National Historic Park just south of Smith Bridge has been closed since a line of thunderstorms on August 7 knocked down a series of trees, part of the same system that caused major damage in Hockessin, Brookside, and Ogletown.
FSNHP Superintendent Joshua Boles updated the situation last Friday in a video message posted to social media.
"We're actively working to clear the trees along trails and other park areas, but unfortunately we're not going to be able to clear the trees in the picnic area until sometime in October."
Crews were working near sunset Tuesday night to attempt to reopen Beaver Dam Road, which leads directly to the picnic area's parking lot, as many trees were still close to or on the road.
At the Smith Bridge Picnic Area on Tuesday, just one set of heavy tree limbs were on the ground near some grills, but a few trees did appear to be ominously leaning. The higher-than-normal grass implied it not been mowed in several weeks.
The picnic area has become increasingly popular on weekends, requiring FSNHP officials to open up a larger lot at the corner of Brandywine Creek Road and Ramsey Road this year to try to prevent cars from parking on the side of a two-lane road with no shoulders.
The Smith Bridge access point is also a popular choice for tubers and kayakers, who often start trips from the Pennsylvania spots of Lenape, or Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, and end at a free lot where they can park a second car.
There is water access to the Brandywine at Brandywine Creek State Park's Thompsons Bridge lot, but that parking is extremely limited and is often gone by 10 a.m. on busy days.
Unlike FSNHP, which is free, Delaware State Park fees ($4/in-state, $8/out-of-state) apply at Thompsons Bridge.
If the estimates of the October cleanup are correct, that would mean that the picnic area, which would see far less use as the water temperature cools would see less traffic, while the trails, which are open now, would still see plenty of hiking use through the winter.
Visitors looking to use the FSNHP trails can park at the Ramsey Road lot, with the reminder that they will not be able to access the Brandywine at the picnic lot.