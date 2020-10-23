"We have a skeleton out front holding a sign that says 'Hockessin Haunted House will be back in 2021, providing COVID permits us.' And then we have a box for donations--and we actually got $19 in cash!"
Arlene Hitchens's popular local attraction won't open it's doors for scares this Halloween, but she hopes those who would typically come out to visit might still be willing to help the charity that benefits from her efforts each year.
"We've been doing it for CompAnimals Pet Rescue since 2009," she said. "We started doing a haunted house in like 2002. It was just for friends and family, it was just one room and it gradually grew. And then, we started in 2007, 2008, our funds--which were nothing because we didn't charge, but we got like, $50 to $75--went to the University of Delaware Women's Club. Then we went over to Leslie Hunt at CompAnimals Pet Rescue."
The attraction typically charges a fee for tickets now, as the attraction spans the entirety of her house. A project of passion, Hitchens said she didn't learn until several years had passed and crowd sizes continued to grow, that her homeowners insurance wouldn't cover an injury at her home. So she takes $1,000 from the annual proceeds to pay for insurance, and gives the rest to CompAnimals.
"We can bring in $5000. I pay for everything else, I put a lot of money into this haunted house, but I take the liability insurance, and [CompAnimals get the rest]. That's the deal," she said. "We've raised over $21,000 since 2009."
Her first thought when she realized COVID-19 would make the Hockessin Haunted House an impossibility this year was for the organization that helps save animals.
"As much as I love Halloween, the number one emotion was, 'Oh my god, CompAnimals is not going to get the funding. They're not going to get the funding that they usually depend on from us. That was the first one, the course the second emotion is, I love Halloween...Halloween is like an addiction to me and we just, I don't know what it is about setting up this haunted house, it's just the team, you know, our team. We are just all addicted to it, we just love it so much."
The group chose CompAnimals as their beneficiary because of the work Hunt does to protect oft-neglected pets who most frequently go unadopted.
"I'm a real dog lover, and Leslie Hunt at CompAnimals, why we chose her is because she goes around to the shelters and she takes the animals that are the least likely to be adopted; the ones, that are old, those are the ones she takes. She is a real animal person, so it's a really a good charity."
Those who find themselves able to donate can either swing by the front of the Hockessin Haunted House at 19 Nathalie Drive, where a skeleton out front is guarding a donations lockbox. Additionally, Hitchens urged donations to be sent directly to the organization through Venmo (@companimals), Paypal (companimalsrescue@yahoo.com), or the GoFundMe she set up that pays out directly to CompAnimals.