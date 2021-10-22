A popular walking bridge in Alapocas Run State Park has been shuttered indefinitely.
The Bancroft Bridge sustained extensive damage from flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ida and may need to be replaced entirely, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources said Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
DNREC teams first inspected the bridge immediately after the storm subsided on September 2 and closed it at that time.
This week, a structural engineer confirmed significant damage to the lower portion of the bridge, where debris from floodwaters damaged it. The engineer found the bridge had bowed and shifted on its support beams and the foundation had cracked.
While the severity of the damage is still being assessed, DNREC said the bridge could need to be demolished and a new one might have to be built.
There's no timeframe on when the bridge will reopen or be rebuilt or how much that might cost.