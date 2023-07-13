Gulftainer is shipping out and Enstructure is in.
Diamond State Port Corporation (DSPC) announced on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that a 4-person legislative committee, and state controller general Ruth Ann Miller, have approved a decision to turn over operations to Enstructure.
The legislative leaders designated by the State’s Joint Capital Improvement Committee are House Speaker Valerie Longhurst and Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, and Joint Capital Improvement Committee Co-Chairs Representative Debra Heffernan and Senator Jack Walsh.
"The Port of Wilmington and its workforce are critical to Delaware," Representative Longhurst and Senator Sokola said in a joint statement.
"Thousands of Delaware families rely on the good-paying jobs that come from our port. We look forward to working with Enstructure as the new long-term operator and investor in one of Delaware’s most important assets."
Enstructure estimates it will invest $65 million over the next five years into the port's growth.
Enstructure will work with the International Longshoremen’s Association and the Delaware Building and Construction Trades Council.
According to DSPC representatives of both organizations spoke in support of Enstructure and their proposal at the DSPC Board meeting on July 7th.
Gulftainer (GT) was brought in to do just that five years ago with a planned expansion at Dupont's former Edgemoor site.
The state and GT had entered into a 50-year lease but GT reportedly failed to meet goals and objectives while also running into legal and financial issues.
Massachusetts based Enstructure operates 21 marine terminals. GT was headquartered in the United Arab Emirates.